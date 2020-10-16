Former Vice President Joe Biden endorses Cobb for Congress

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country Congressional candidate Tedra Cobb has been endorsed by former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
“I am proud to endorse Tedra Cobb in New York’s 21st Congressional District,” said Biden in a prepared statement. “When Tedra saw a gap in the health care system in her community, she started a community health agency. When the fire department had a volunteer shortage, Tedra signed up. As a legislator, during a trying economic time, Tedra lowered the cost of prescription drugs for seniors. Tedra has delivered real results for Northern New York, and that’s exactly the kind of leadership we need in Congress.”
Cobb, who’s challenging incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik, said in a prepared statement that she’s honored to receive Biden’s endorsement.
“As Barack Obama’s Vice President, Joe Biden saw America through an economic crisis and helped author and pass the Affordable Care Act, which provided 64,000 Northern New Yorkers with health insurance. Joe Biden has a plan for rural America to ensure our communities thrive,” said Cobb. “As a military family member, I know Joe Biden will put our soldiers at Fort Drum and their safety first. Vice President Biden is the compassionate, competent, and conscientious leader America needs to see us through the challenges ahead: defeating the COVID19 pandemic and fixing our economy for working families.”
Stefanik’s campaign called the endorsement “desperate.”
“Everyone knows that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lose the North Country overwhelmingly,” said Stefanik spokeswoman Maddie Anderson in a prepared statement. “Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is proud to support President Trump for re-election, who won this district by double digits and will do so again in 18 days. North Country voters also know that Taxin' Tedra Cobb is the most anti-Trump, Far-Left, radical congressional candidate in the entire country. This last minute endorsement is just like everything else in Taxin' Tedra’s failing campaign: desperate, too late, and out of touch with North Country values.”
Election Day is November 3.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.