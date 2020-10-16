Former Vice President Joe Biden endorses Cobb for Congress

“Everyone knows that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lose the North Country overwhelmingly,” said Stefanik spokeswoman Maddie Anderson in a prepared statement. “Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is proud to support President Trump for re-election, who won this district by double digits and will do so again in 18 days. North Country voters also know that Taxin' Tedra Cobb is the most anti-Trump, Far-Left, radical congressional candidate in the entire country. This last minute endorsement is just like everything else in Taxin' Tedra’s failing campaign: desperate, too late, and out of touch with North Country values.”