Fort Drum boutique offers free dresses to servicewomen and spouses

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Operation Deploy Your Dress is a new boutique on Fort Drum. It’s mission is to give free dresses to servicewomen and military spouses.
Isabella Fetterman is a military wife getting ready for a ball in March.
She stopped in with a mission to redeploy her favorite dress.
“I had so many dresses, I’m just glad I finally came to one,” she said.
Operation Deploy Your Dress' mission is to distribute formalwear to offset the cost of attending military balls and other formal events.
“It is for all military spouses and military members. As long as you have an ID, we’ll just need that information and you get one free dress and one accessory per calendar year,” said Genevieve Kruger, manager, Operation Deploy Your Dress.
And for those like Fetterman, it’s a big help.
“It is amazing, especially when you’re on one income, having all of this to help out not just myself, but other military spouses, it’s amazing what the military can come and do to help out those who need it,” she said.
But the shop didn’t always look like this.
“When we first came into this shop, the shop had green army walls. It was originally just a waiting room for the DA photos,” said Kruger
With a little help, the old waiting room transformed into a boutique filled with over 250 dresses from size 0 to 24.
But boutique volunteers say they can always use some more.
To donate dresses or accessories to Operation Deploy Your Dress, visit the organization’s website at operationdeployyourdress.org or check out its Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.