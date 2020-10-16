Friday Sports: Soccer action across the north country

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four games were on the schedule in Frontier League soccer Friday: 2 on the boys' side and 2 on the girls' side.
We’ve got the highlights from the boys' and girls' matchups between Lowville and Copenhagen.
A Boys' Frontier League contest under the lights in Lowville as the Red Raiders hosted the Copenhagen Golden Knights.
With 12 minutes left in the first half, the Golden Knights get on the scoreboard first when Sharif Stokley gets loose in front and dents the back of the net putting Copenhagen on top 1-0.
The Red Raiders answer a little over 3 minutes later when Jeremy Lehman unloads a blast from in close and tickles twine, tying the score at 1. Lowville goes on to beat Copenhagen by a final score of 2-1.
An afternoon contest on the new turf field in Copenhagen as the Lady Golden Knights played host to the Lowville Lady Red Raiders.
Late in the 1st half the game was tied at 1 when Raegan Dalrymple comes up with the loose ball off the direct kick and splits the pipes, putting the Lady Golden Knights on top 2-1 at the half.
Lowville put the pressure on in the 2nd half, but Lady Golden Knights goalie Charli Carroll comes up with some big saves.
Copenhagen holds on to beat Lowville by a final score of 2-1.
Friday Sports Scores
Boys HS Soccer
- Copenhagen 1, Lowville 2
- South Lewis 1, Beaver River 1
- Colton Pierrepont 0, Madrid Waddington 2
- St. Regis Falls 0, Parishville Hopkinton 7
- Chateaugay 0, St. Lawrence C. 3
- Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 0
Girls HS Soccer
- Lowville 1, Copenhagen 2
- Beaver River 2, South Lewis 0
- Parishville Hopkinton 3, St. Regis Falls 0
- Madrid Waddington 0, Colton Pierrepont 1
- St. Lawrence C. 1, Chateaugay 2
- Potsdam 0, Gouverneur 1
- Hammond 2, Morristown 1
- Lisbon 3, Norwood Norfolk 0
- Hermon DeKalb 1, Heuvelton 2
