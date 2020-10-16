More than 2,400 bongs seized at border

ALEXANDRIA BAY PORT OF ENTRY, N.Y. (WWNY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 2,400 bongs at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry.
CBP calls them drug paraphernalia and says they’re worth more than $150,000.
On October 4, CBP officers encountered a commercial truck that contained shipments manifested as “smoking glass ball water pipe”.
During an inspection of the truck, officers found 8 pallets of “glass smoking pipes and an unlawful importation of drug paraphernalia.”
Officers said a further investigation revealed the bongs were fraudulently labeled as coming from India, when their real origin was China.
A CBP Import Specialist further inspected the shipment, reviewed the manifest and determined that all 2,412 glass pipes were drug paraphernalia.
“Keen awareness by our CBP officers led to the discovery of this contraband,” said Wendy Ruttan, assistant port director trade. “These officers take pride in continuing to prevent drug related items from entering our community.”
The entire shipment of drug paraphernalia had an approximate value of more than $156,000 and was seized on October 14 for importation violations.
