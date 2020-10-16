Mostly dry this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clouds and rain showers will come to an end overnight for most locations. However, we will see some lake effect showers over the next few hours and a slight risk of some more in the morning.
Saturday will be a dry day for most with ample amounts of sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid 50s.
Clouds will increase Saturday night and throughout the day on Sunday. Rain chances will come back into the forecast Sunday night and remain in the forecast all week long.
Highs this week will be more steady than they have been the last couple of weeks with tempatures topping out in the upper 50s to lower 60s for most of the week.
