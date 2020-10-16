Ogdensburg losing revenue with Allegiant Air’s departure

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - What does it mean that Allegiant Air is departing Ogdensburg’s airport for good? Quite a bit of revenue.
The airline announced Thursday that it has ceased operations at the airport. The company business is down because of the U.S. - Canada border closure and the travel restrictions in New York state.
Here’s what we learned when it comes to dollars and cents for the airport:
- In 2019, almost 29,000 passengers flew Allegiant out of Ogdensburg.
- In 2019, Allegiant paid the airport $85,000 in landing fees and fuel.
- The airport made $125,000 in parking revenue from Allegiant passengers last year.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.