Ogdensburg losing revenue with Allegiant Air’s departure
Allegiant Air (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | October 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 3:19 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - What does it mean that Allegiant Air is departing Ogdensburg’s airport for good? Quite a bit of revenue.

The airline announced Thursday that it has ceased operations at the airport. The company business is down because of the U.S. - Canada border closure and the travel restrictions in New York state.

Here’s what we learned when it comes to dollars and cents for the airport:

  • In 2019, almost 29,000 passengers flew Allegiant out of Ogdensburg.
  • In 2019, Allegiant paid the airport $85,000 in landing fees and fuel.
  • The airport made $125,000 in parking revenue from Allegiant passengers last year.

