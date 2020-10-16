Old Alteri’s Bakery building will soon become 1812 Brewing Company

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor Brewing Company is setting up shop in Watertown.
The old Alteri’s Bakery building on Waterman Drive will soon be renovated to hold the brewery’s production. Plus, an expansion will add more space for a tasting room.
The old bakery sign will come down and be replaced with a new one. That sign will read “1812 Brewing Company.”
The production operations will go into the 13,000 square foot space, giving brewing company owner Tom Scozzafava a little piece of mind.
“First of all, I’m not paying a third party who banks into that profit, so it’s certainly going to reduce the cost,” said Scozzafava.
The facility will become the bottling center for the 1812 brews. Bottling is something Scozzafava was outsourcing, but that company filed for bankruptcy. So he needed to find a solution.
The new location will also include a 960-square foot addition to the building and a new tasting room will be created - adding 10 to 12 jobs to the company by this time next year.
“And to bring that to Watertown is certainly a benefit to the city and so, you know, there is nothing but positives that come out of it,” said Don Rutherford, Watertown Local Development Corporation CEO.
Scozzafava says 1812 Brewing Company will also to be able to focus more on expansion efforts.
The brewery will now be able to make seasonal beers because, with the added space, comes more room to brew in smaller quantities.
“With that you know comfort level, than you can you know aggressively expand. I expect a lot more focus on growing the beer, growing the regions with which our beer is sold, that states in which it is sold, etc., etc.,” he said.
As 1812 gets ready to move production, its restaurant in Sackets Harbor will remain open.
As for the Watertown location, crews have already begun to paint the floors and move equipment inside.
Scozzafava believes it’ll be ready to go by next spring.
