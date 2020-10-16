Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - People who visited the Madrid Hometown Cafe at a certain time over the weekend may be at risk for COVID-19 exposure.
St. Lawrence County Public Health officials say anyone who visited the cafe between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday may have been exposed and should be tested for COVID-19.
Officials say they should also pay attention to how they feel and monitor their temperature for 14 days.
People who develop symptoms should call their health care providers for guidance and tell them they may have been exposed to the virus.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Testing is available through St. Lawrence Health System, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Clifton-Fine Hospital, and the Community Health Center of the North Country in Canton.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.