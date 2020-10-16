Rainy today, sunny tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rain started overnight and will continue well into late afternoon.
Widespread rain will become more scattered during the morning and will be off and on all day.
Highs will be in the low 50s
Skies will start to break up in the evening and it will be mostly clear overnight. Lows will be in the 30s. Everywhere could see some frost and higher elevations could see a light snow shower.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
It will be partly sunny and around 60 on Sunday.
There’s a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. It will be in the mid-50s on Monday and around 60 on Tuesday.
It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.