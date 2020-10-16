Shipwreck - New Radio Drama

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
We would like to invite you to join us for SHIPWRECK, the New York premiere audio play written by Anne Washburn and directed by Saheem Ali.
All episodes of the four-part podcast will be released on Friday, October 16 at 12:00 p.m. ET via The Public’s website.
This fall, as the election draws near, tune in to a searing and searching new audio drama from acclaimed playwright Anne Washburn about America’s present-day divisions, seen through the eyes of the very recent past. SHIPWRECK centers on a group of liberal friends gathered at an upstate farmhouse on a day of crystalline beauty. While the weather outside grows increasingly apocalyptic and the conversation within grows precariously honest, the group discovers that in turbulent times, every dinner invitation comes at a cost. Slated to be a stage production in The Public’s 2020 season, SHIPWRECK, a co-production with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, has been re-worked specifically for an audience listening from home or headphones. Saheem Ali directs this harrowing and hilarious masterpiece about race, religion, family, and the nightmarish fallout of the American experiment.
The complete cast of SHIPWRECK features Mia Barron (Mare), Brooke Bloom (Allie), Phillip James Brannon (Bush), Bill Camp (Trump), Rob Campbell (Jim), Raúl Esparza (Luis), Sue Jean Kim (Jools), Jenny Jules (Trump’s Secretary), Bruce McKenzie (Lawrence), Joe Morton (James Comey), Jeremy Shamos (Andrew), and Rich Topol (Richard).
We hope that you can join us for SHIPWRECK and look forward to seeing you back at The Public Theater again soon.
