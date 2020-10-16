State won’t change mind on funding for unearthed well

TOWN OF LYME, N.Y. (WWNY) - North county politicians are backing one town of Lyme family as they seek state funding to protect their shore well.
Last week we shared the Hunt family’s story. Flooding on Lake Ontario in 2019 unearthed their shore well, which provides water to their home. And they’re concerned winter weather will freeze that flow of water.
Now, it looks like they’re getting some support from state lawmakers, but it may not make a difference.
“I have gotten calls from (Senator) Pattie Ritchie’s office and Assemblyman Walczyk,” said Tina Hunt.
She says those two lawmakers want to stick up for her and her family as they try to get state money to protect their shore well.
It’s money the Hunts were originally denied because of errors on their application. They forgot to mention the shore well when detailing the damage to their property and left a box unchecked that described that damage.
The Hunts are calling it an honest mistake.
Tina says paperwork needed to qualify for funding began piling up after she started the application.
“I probably forgot to finish filling it out,” she said.
On an appeal, New York State Homes and Community Renewal still denied the Hunt’s request for funding.
Tina said late Friday afternoon that heard from New York State Homes and Community Renewal and the state told her it is sticking to its decision and won’t provide funding to them.
We also got an email from the state confirming it’s not changing its mind.
