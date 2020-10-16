Tractor-trailer overturns on I-781 exit

PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police and Pamelia fire crews responded to a call of an overturned tractor-trailer just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
They arrived at a section of the Interstate 781 southbound exit to I-81 to find an 18-wheeler off the road and tipped on its side.
We’re told the driver is okay and was taken to a nearby hotel.
Officials with the Pamelia Fire Department told 7 News that this is a “trouble spot” and that speed was a factor in the crash.
No other vehicles were involved.
As for the truck, it was left on its side at the scene and will be pulled out of the embankment sometime Friday morning.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.