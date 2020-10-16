Tri-county region sees 4 new coronavirus cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Friday.
Two of them were in St. Lawrence County, which brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 346.
Officials said 12 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 330 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 73,500 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
The county Public Health Department also recommends that patrons who were at Park Bros. Bagels and Coffee in Potsdam between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on October 14 be tested for COVID-19 because of a potential risk of exposure.
There were 2 new cases to report in Jefferson County.
No one is hospitalized; 12 people are in mandatory isolation and 82 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 285 positive cases and performed 245,007 tests.
The county says 272 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported no new cases Friday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 70. Sixty-eight people have recovered.
