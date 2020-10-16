(Un) Masked! Impressions of the Pandemic

At the River Muse Gallery

By Craig Thornton | October 16, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 10:38 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

(Un)Masked! IMPRESSIONS OF A PANDEMIC There is still time to enter!

Artists desiring to enter their pandemic inspired creations may do so by downloading the entry prospectus at www.RiverMuseGallery.com, or requesting a prospectus by e-mail at InfoRiverMuseGallery@yahoo.com. Entry fees are $10 per entry and may be submitted up until Friday, October 16.

Awards sponsored by local businesses.

Portions of proceeds from entry fees and sales during "(Un)Masked! Impressions of a Pandemic will benefit the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service (TIERS).

