(Un) Masked! Impressions of the Pandemic

(Un)Masked! IMPRESSIONS OF A PANDEMIC There is still time to enter!
Artists desiring to enter their pandemic inspired creations may do so by downloading the entry prospectus at www.RiverMuseGallery.com, or requesting a prospectus by e-mail at InfoRiverMuseGallery@yahoo.com. Entry fees are $10 per entry and may be submitted up until Friday, October 16.
Awards sponsored by local businesses.
Portions of proceeds from entry fees and sales during "(Un)Masked! Impressions of a Pandemic will benefit the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service (TIERS).
