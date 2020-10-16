Woman faces felony charges over handgun in car at Watertown City Hall parking lot

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 29 year old Indiana woman faces felony charges after she allegedly admitted that she had a handgun in her purse in the parking lot of Watertown City Hall.
City police charged Hannah Cumming of Martinsville, Indiana with felony counts of second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police, Cumming had driven an acquaintance to see his parole officer in the State Office Building and parked her vehicle in the city hall parking lot.
When one of the parole officers was speaking to Cumming, police said she admitted she had a handgun in her purse, which was inside the vehicle.
According to police, Cumming reportedly has an Indiana pistol permit; however, it is not valid in New York state.
During a search of her vehicle, officers seized a 9 MM Taurus handgun, a 12 round magazine, 8 rounds of ammunition, and marijuana.
Cummings was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of marijuana.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and ask that people with any information call them at 315-782-2233.
