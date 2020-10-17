Allegiant lets go Ogdensburg workers, still no official word to airport

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority says there’s still no official word from Allegiant Airlines regarding the cessation of services from the Ogdensburg International Airport.
Earlier this week, Allegiant Airlines told 7 News they would cease operations at the airport due to decreased demand brought on by the pandemic and ongoing closure of the U.S. / Canadian border.
As of Saturday morning, Sam Burns, Chair of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, says they have not received official word from the airline, but there are signs of leaving.
He says Allegiant has released all of their employees from the Ogdensburg airport and will soon remove their equipment as well.
Burns adds the Bridge and Port Authority is disappointed by this decision, but does understand the reasons behind it.
He says Directors of the OBPA will move forward to consider what options they have when the pandemic passes.
