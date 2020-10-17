Bruce E. Harland, 83, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bruce E. Harland, age 83 of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday (October 19, 2020) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Laurena Will officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will be at Ogdensburg Cemetery immediately following. Masks and social distancing will be required due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Surviving is his wife Judith Harland; a son Gregg (Becky) Harland of Ogdensburg; Mary Jane (Anthony) Rishe of Lisbon, Beth Anne (Jeff) Maynard of Fleetwood, PA and Amy (Chris) Wilson of Fargo, ND; grandchildren Rachel (Sarah) Stanton of Ogdensburg, Gregg Harland Jr., & his companion Lindsay Demers of Ogdensburg, Andrew (Marine) Harper of CA, Laura (Shawn) Demers of VA, Morgan (Jeremy) Knab of Myrtle Beach, SC, Julia, Rowan & Layla Rishe all of Lisbon, Kial Maynard & his fiancee' Ruth Lynch of PA, Erin Maynard of Gouverneur, and Vivian, Gigi and Nathaniel Wilson of Fargo, ND; 10 great-grandchildren, 2-great-grandchildren on the way; a sister Patricia “Patsy” Bouchey of Ogdensburg; a special nephew Dale Bouchey of Ogdensburg along with many other nieces, nephews & cousins.
A son Bruce Harland predeceased him on August 8, 1982.
Bruce was born on May 21, 1937 in Gouverneur NY, a son of the late Edwin & Helen (Fountain) Harland. He attended schools in Gouverneur and Ogdensburg and later married Judith A. Irving on July 11, 1959 in Lewiston, NY.
During his career he was employed for the St. Lawrence Seaway, Niagara Falls Power Project, McConville’s, Acco, and later as a mechanic for Larry Worden, Sheridan Chevrolet and Mort Backus & Sons.
Bruce was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, and Fort La Presentation. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, mechanic work, Farm-all tractors and restored a 1947 model, traveling, carpentry work, gardening, model trains, pets and spending time with his family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Fort La Presentation, Richard Winter Cancer Center or the St. Lawrence County SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
