Bruce E. Harland, 83, of Ogdensburg

Surviving is his wife Judith Harland; a son Gregg (Becky) Harland of Ogdensburg; Mary Jane (Anthony) Rishe of Lisbon, Beth Anne (Jeff) Maynard of Fleetwood, PA and Amy (Chris) Wilson of Fargo, ND; grandchildren Rachel (Sarah) Stanton of Ogdensburg, Gregg Harland Jr., & his companion Lindsay Demers of Ogdensburg, Andrew (Marine) Harper of CA, Laura (Shawn) Demers of VA, Morgan (Jeremy) Knab of Myrtle Beach, SC, Julia, Rowan & Layla Rishe all of Lisbon, Kial Maynard & his fiancee' Ruth Lynch of PA, Erin Maynard of Gouverneur, and Vivian, Gigi and Nathaniel Wilson of Fargo, ND; 10 great-grandchildren, 2-great-grandchildren on the way; a sister Patricia “Patsy” Bouchey of Ogdensburg; a special nephew Dale Bouchey of Ogdensburg along with many other nieces, nephews & cousins.