Cuomo combats COVID-19 hotspots with new control method

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo announced a new method of controlling COVID-19 hotspots in the state Saturday.
He’s calling it micro-clustering.
By analyzing positive cases all the way down to the block that the infected live on, the state will adjust and enforce guidelines more accurately.
This means if there’s a COVID-19 hotspot developing on one block in Queens, guidelines and restrictions will change for only that block. Not the neighborhood, not the region, and not the entire state.
“If you have a problem in Garden Queens and that’s your problem, then why affect activity in the rest of Queens? Let alone Brooklyn, Bronx, etc. So its much smarter, its more effective, its also less disruptive,” said Cuomo.
Right now, some areas downstate are showing infection rates higher than 4%.
Governor Cuomo says this was expected with the changing of the season.
He says the state continues to test more and more, setting a new record Friday with nearly 160 thousand tests.
