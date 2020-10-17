Richard Louis Tenace, 54, of Potsdam

Richard lead an extraordinary life: He was a magician, a Circus Clown for Barnum and Bailey, a Mentalist, a published author, was a semi-professional wrestler in the Rochester area known as Truman P. Wellington III (playing the villain), was an announcer and actor at the Gaslight Village Theater, while in the Albany area, he was a Manager at The Costumer where he was their mascot, known as Vampy the Vampire. He was an actor in many local commercials. In Potsdam, NY he was an Apartment Manager at Swan Landing and Meadow East. He followed his faith at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Potsdam, where he was a Leader in many positions, his most enjoyed positions were Branch President in Massena, and Seminary teacher.