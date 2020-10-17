Secret Finn Report: Gardner allegations have “merit”

As for the report itself, the city repeatedly refused to release any part of it, despite Freedom of Information Act filings by 7 News and the Watertown Times. 7 News ended up taking the city to court, and state Supreme Court Justice James McClusky ruled the city had to release it. The city appealed the judge’s decision, and ultimately released the version you see now - with many of the names of witnesses and participants “redacted” or blacked out.