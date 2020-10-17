“Together We Rise”, people in Watertown raise awareness on a variety of causes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Together We Rise.”
That was the theme of a rally held in Watertown Saturday morning.
Members of the community gathered in Public Square with signs of all shapes and sizes advocating for different causes.
The purpose of the rally was to provide encouraging messages to cars passing by and educate people on topics like women’s rights, poverty and voting.
One of the organizers, Tanya Roy, had a birthday Saturday and says she was happy to celebrate by speaking out with people who support the same causes.
“I think this shows people that what we do now is important going forward. And what is important to you can also help other people. So that is what we are hoping having all of these different people gathered here today is showing,” said Roy.
Roy and her co-organizer Susie Yerdon encourage everyone to go out and vote to see positive changes made.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.