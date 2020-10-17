Watertown nun celebrates 100th birthday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Well, it feels pretty good,” said Sister Jean Marie Chiovitti.
Chiovitti was celebrating her 100th birthday Saturday at The Sister’s of St. Joseph’s Motherhouse in Watertown.
She is originally from Toronto, Canada but moved to the states after college to do one thing: help as many children as she could.
Her first stop was St. Patrick’s Children’s Home, where she spent 19 years taking care of 50-60 boys at a time.
“I just felt so sorry for these children and thought that I could do something to help them,” said Chiovitti.
Members of the covenant came together to celebrate with pizza and wings and of course a 100th birthday cake.
They also sang Happy Birthday to Sister Jean Marie and added their own blessing to the end of the song.
The sisters praised Sister Jean Marie for the impact she made on so many children in the diocese.
“It’s delightful because sometimes when you are 100 you don’t know the stories anymore, but sister’s wits have been about her well, so she is able to conversate and have those conversations,” said Sister Jennifer Votraw.
Sister Jean Marie’s impact goes well beyond Watertown. She was also principal, teacher and even superior at St. Mary’s in Ticonderoga and later St. Joseph’s in Malone.
Through it all, she says she been lucky enough to have the love of her sisters by her side.
“It feels wonderful. Yes, it feels really great. They have been wonderful supporters,” said Chiovitti.
Since the border is still closed, Sister Jean Marie wasn’t able to celebrate with her family in person, but they had a zoom call planned for Saturday afternoon so she could still see them on her special day.
