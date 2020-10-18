Armed robbery leads to car chase through St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three suspects have been arrested after stealing a car at gunpoint and leading police on a car chase through St. Lawrence County.
The theft and chase started Saturday evening in the village of Malone around 5:30 PM.
The Village of Malone Police Department reports 22-year-old Taisheed Richardson, 24-year-old Joseph Clayton and Ayanna Peterson of Rochester have been charged with 2nd Degree Robbery.
Police say the trio went up to an individual sitting in his car at the Red Roof Inn in Malone and one of the suspects told him he had a handgun. The suspects told the victim to get out of the car and lie on the ground, which the victim did.
The suspects then got into the victim’s car and left the area.
Police say the victim called 911 and a car chase ensued after the stolen vehicle was seen on State Route 11B.
The chase involved at least three police vehicles and continued through Potsdam and Canton.
Police say the joyride came to an end just after 6 PM near the Village of Canton when the vehicle became diasbled and Clayton, Richardson and Peterson were taken into custody.
Police say the three were arraigned in the Town of Bombay Court and committed to Franklin County Jail on $10 thousand bail.
Police say it appears the individuals were visiting at one of the correctional facilities when their vehicle broke down, so they decided to steal a car to get back to Rochester.
