Boo at the Zoo gives children a safe space to have fun amid pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Virus or no virus, Halloween must go on.
Zoo New York in Watertown started its annual “Boo in the Zoo” event this weekend. It gives kids the opportunity to see animals, while trick or treating from local vendors in a COVID-19 safe space.
“We were debating what we could do and couldn’t do. But what was nice is the staff stepped up and said, ‘Okay, we know what the restrictions are, we can do it, we’re absolutely positive we can put it on,’” said Zoo New York Executive Director Larry Sorel.
2020 has been a difficult year for a lot of kids. Whether its not being able to see their friends or not being able to go to school. That’s why this year’s Boo at the Zoo event was a little more special.
“Kids are in isolation. I think it’s great to get families out, kids out, outside, enjoy, see and be with other people that’s social distant, yet makes sure that you’re having some social interaction," said Sorel.
And the kids came out in droves, showing off their early Halloween costumes.
“I’m dressed up as Scooby because he’s my favorite cartoon character and it’s different than everybody else,” said participant Cassidy Thomas.
“I dressed up as a jedi because I like Star Wars," said another kid.
If you missed the festivities this weekend, have no fear. Zoo New York will be holding the Boo at the Zoo event next Saturday and Sunday (October 24 and 25th) as well.
You can purchase tickets on the zoo’s website.
