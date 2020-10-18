Final interviews held for Watertown City Manager

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown City Council is getting closer to naming a new city manager.
Council met in executive session Sunday morning to conduct final interviews.
Mayor Jeff Smith wouldn’t confirm how many candidates remain rr who they are. But he did say the remaining candidates are all highly qualified and all have city government experience.
Smith says Watertown City Council should have their decision and make an offer by the end of this week.
This comes less than a day after the secret report detailing an investigation into former city manager Rick Finn was released to the public.
