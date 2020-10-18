New York State is putting together a COVID-19 vaccine administration plan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo announced the state is putting together a program to ensure New Yorkers can get a COVID-19 vaccination if they want one when the time comes.
Cuomo said the federal government will be in charge of providing the vaccines, and local governments will participate through the state.
The state will prioritize vaccines to essential workers and those with health risks.
Cuomo warned that it’s a massive undertaking and that it could possibly pose the biggest challenge that the COVID-19 crisis has posed so far.
The state has also put together a special New York Task Force Team to review the safety of and vaccine before it is recommended to the people of the state.
