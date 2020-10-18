Ski resorts can open early November

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The weather is getting colder, it’s almost that time of year.
Governor Cuomo has announced ski resorts will be allowed to reopen November 6th.
There is a capacity limit of 50% and masks are expected to be worn when not eating or skiing.
Cuomo says ski lifts should only be shared by members of the same party and shared or rented equipment must be thoroughly cleaned by the resort.
Cuomo also says ski lessons should have no more than ten people.
But hey, when winter comes knocking, you can socially distance shred.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.