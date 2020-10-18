Sunday Sports: Potsdam native looking to make an NFL roster

“Like I said, it’s definitely been, you know, a long road just to get another opportunity to play football. Previously, I had a workout with the Colts and that was awesome to get my foot into the door. But you know, just another opportunity to strap up the pads and you can’t be more excited against some of the top free agents, guys that have already been in the league, been around it, so you know it’s just another opportunity to prove myself and show the world what I can do," said Clark.