Wayne J. White, 66, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wayne J. White, age 66 passed away October 16, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital. There will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Wayne was born on August 29, 1954 in Massena, the son of Gerald and Florence (Clemmo) White. A marriage to Beverly Von Pless ended in divorce. He later married Tammy Currier. He was employed at GM for many years and later owned and operated White’s Auto in Raymondville until he retired. Wayne’s many joys in life included watching NASCAR, Frogtown Races, boating, camping and four wheeling. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife Tammy; his children, Trevor and Rebekah White of SC, Desirae and Eric Goodspeed of Massena, Aubrey, Wiley and Wyatt White of Massena; his grandchildren Sophia, Delany, and Logan White; Rory and Milton Lawrence; Cheyenne, Ava, Emilee and Mason Goodspeed.
He is also survived by his brothers, Kent and Eileen White of Rochester, and Tim and Sheila White of Syracuse.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
