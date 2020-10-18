Wayne J. White, 66, of Massena

Wayne was born on August 29, 1954 in Massena, the son of Gerald and Florence (Clemmo) White. A marriage to Beverly Von Pless ended in divorce. He later married Tammy Currier. He was employed at GM for many years and later owned and operated White’s Auto in Raymondville until he retired. Wayne’s many joys in life included watching NASCAR, Frogtown Races, boating, camping and four wheeling. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren.