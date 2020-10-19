2 accused of making meth after fire in Ogdensburg apartment

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence County men have been arrested in connection with a meth-related fire in an Ogdensburg apartment building.
City police said a fire broke out in an apartment unite inside a building at 232 Washington Street on October 15.
According to police, they found items commonly used for making methamphetamine.
The tenant living in the apartment, 62 year old James Testani, as well as 30 year old Raymond Jock of Canton, were charged with felony counts of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
The suspects were arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and released.
Police said more arrests are pending as the investigation continues.
