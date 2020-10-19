7 arrested in Massena drug sweep

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several village of Massena residents are accused of possessing and selling drugs.
Massena village police say the following were arrested Friday and were charged with one count each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
- 41-year-old Daniel Roberson. He was arraigned and released.
- 29-year-old Joshua Hughes was also arraigned on the charges and released.
- 34-year-old Timothy Scott was brought to Massena from St. Lawrence County jail, arraigned, and returned to jail.
The following were charged with two counts each of the same charges.
- 31-year-old Mark Perry
- 42-year-old Sammy Acevedo
- 34-year-old Eusabio Solano Jr.
- 27-year-old Joedi Foster.
Perry, Acevedo, Solano, and Foster were all taken to St. Lawrence County Court for arraignment.
