Big thread, big needles in NYPA power line project

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a little like threading a needle when the power lines go up.
On the New York Power Authority’s Moses-Adirondack Smart Path Reliability Project, it’s a very big piece of thread.
People will see more of the helicopter in the photo around St. Lawrence County.
It’s pulling rope -- three miles of it in Madrid on Saturday -- through pulleys on new transmission towers.
The rope is used to pull cable that pulls power lines into place.
Smart Path phase one is replacing wooden towers.
It runs 78 miles from Massena to Croghan.
