Celebration of Life: John W. Michaud, 74, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home | October 19, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 3:47 PM

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life gathering for 74 year old John W. Michaud, a resident of 24 Hepburn Street, Norfolk, will be held this Saturday, October 24, 2020 starting at 2 p.m. at the family home.  Please come and visit and share a memory or two with the family.  John passed away on August 24, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.  Memories and condolences may also be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of John W. Michaud.

