A cool, rainy day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you can spare the time, this afternoon might be a good time for a nap.
It will be rainy for a good part of the day. Showers move in mid-morning and will be heavy by afternoon.
It becomes foggy, too.
Temperatures won’t budge much from early morning. Some places were in the low 50s and will stay there. Other places were in the upper 50s and will likely drop into the low 50s.
Rain continues overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.
Showers linger into Tuesday morning, but end by afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.
It will be breezy with showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be around 60.
It will be in the low 70s and mostly sunny on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday will both be in the 50s. There’s a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny.
