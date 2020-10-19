George M. Kamide, 88, of Carthage

George was born on May 9, 1932 in Carthage, the son of the late Paul and Selma (Bahou) Kamide. He attended Augustinian Academy and graduated in 1950. He went on and graduated from LeMoyne College in Syracuse and began his 36 year career with the Internal Revenue Service. He completed his service as a Senior Agent in 1994. George was also an Adjunct faculty member at SUNY Jefferson for over 30 years where he taught tax accounting.