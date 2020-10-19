Lewis County new COVID-19 case prompts advisory about Croghan restaurant

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County says its newest case of COVID-19 is a person who recently visited a Croghan business.
Public health officials said the infected person was at Josh’s Riverside Restaurant in Croghan on October 8 between the hours of noon and 1:30 p.m.
If you were there during that time, you’re asked to call the county Public Health Agency at 315-376-5453.
The restaurant told 7 News, “The safety of our customers is our priority. We have followed, and will continue to follow, all the guidelines given to us by the State Health Dept.”
The latest case brings Lewis County’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 71.
Seventy people have recovered.
