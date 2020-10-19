Mary Claire Musselman, formerly of Watertown and Sackets Harbor

Mary Claire is survived by her husband, John Joseph Musselman II, of Scottsdale, AZ. She is also survived by her children Elizabeth (Betsy) of Taos NM, Thomas (Tom) of Scottsdale AZ, John (Jack) of Austin TX, Francis (Fran) of Scottsdale AZ, and Stephen (Steve) of West Friendship MD; and by her daughters-in-love Heather Litman of Culver City CA, Jennifer (Jenny) Veninga of Austin TX, and Aileen Slocum Musselman of West Friendship, Maryland; and by her grandchildren Stephen (Steve) Laycock, Matthew (Matt) Laycock, John Carl Musselman, Maryellyn Musselman, Isabel Anne Musselman, Luke Musselman, Liam Green Musselman, Smith Musselman, and Elliott James Veninga; and by her grandaughter-in-love Willoughby Laycock; and by her great-grandchildren Wilder and Adaline; and by her sister Julia Elizabeth (Beth) Collins.