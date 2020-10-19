21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
St. Lawrence County said 7 people tested positive over the weekend and 6 other cases were reported Monday.
The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 360.
Officials said 17 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 339 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 76,467 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
There were 7 new cases to report in Jefferson County.
One person is hospitalized; 11 people are in mandatory isolation and 91 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 292 positive cases and performed 25,472 tests.
The county says 279 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported 1 new case Monday.
