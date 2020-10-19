2 Ogdensburg men face drug possession charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two Ogdensburg men have been charged with drug possession.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 20-year-old Scott Murphy was arrested last week stemming from a traffic stop in the town of Hammond on October 2.
Officials say he had more than a gram of methamphetamine in his possession.
Murphy was charged with fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, arraigned in Ogdensburg city court, and and sent to county jail to await further court action.
Deputies also arrested 50-year-old Roland Lafave Jr. on Saturday. The arrest stems from a grand jury indictment that alleges he possessed cocaine that he sold to a police informant.
He was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Lafave was being held in jail awaiting his arraignment in county court.
