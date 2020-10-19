Robert A. Curry, 78, of Colton

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert A. Curry, 78, a longtime resident of Hanson Road, died Saturday evening, October 17, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Robert is survived by his wife, Edith (Green); his daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Ken Williams of Winthrop; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son, Allen R. Curry on September 30, 2016.
At his request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
