SPCA: Sammy the cat & Trunk or Treat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA is back on 7 News This Morning!
Operations manager Katelyn Drohan and development director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez introduced us to Sammy the cat and told us about their upcoming Trunk or Treat.
Watch the video for their interview.
Sammy is about 2 years old. He came into the shelter on Sunday and is already a favorite among the staff.
Trunk or Treat will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Halloween (Saturday, October 31) at the SPCA’s main shelter on Water Street.
Kids collect candy handed out from car trunks in a way that maintains social distancing and other safety protocols. There will also be a haunted trail and a food truck.
Pets are welcome if they’re well behaved.
Pet adoptions are by appointment only by calling 315-782-2260. They don’t have a Facebook page right now, but you can head to their website at jeffersoncountyspca.org.
