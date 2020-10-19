SPCA: Sammy the cat & Trunk or Treat

SPCA: Sammy the cat & Trunk or Treat
By 7 News Staff | October 19, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT - Updated October 19 at 7:49 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA is back on 7 News This Morning!

Operations manager Katelyn Drohan and development director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez introduced us to Sammy the cat and told us about their upcoming Trunk or Treat.

Watch the video for their interview.

Sammy is about 2 years old. He came into the shelter on Sunday and is already a favorite among the staff.

Trunk or Treat will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Halloween (Saturday, October 31) at the SPCA’s main shelter on Water Street.

Kids collect candy handed out from car trunks in a way that maintains social distancing and other safety protocols. There will also be a haunted trail and a food truck.

Pets are welcome if they’re well behaved.

Pet adoptions are by appointment only by calling 315-782-2260. They don’t have a Facebook page right now, but you can head to their website at jeffersoncountyspca.org.

