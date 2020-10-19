Stefanik & Cobb meet in debate; both announce negative COVID-19 tests

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With Election Day nearly two weeks away, candidates for the 21st congressional district make their final appeals to voters.
Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik and Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb will be in the 7 News studios Monday afternoon for a debate that will air that evening.
The debate airs at 7 p.m. on WWNY.
Last week, Cobb announced she had tested negative for COVID-19 test in preparation for anticipated debates.
“Out of respect for the staff of WWNY and WPTZ, the greater Watertown and Plattsburgh communities, and public health, today, I am releasing my negative COVID-19 test in advance of next week’s debates,” she said, calling on Stefanik to do the same.
Stefanik announced Sunday she had also tested negative.
