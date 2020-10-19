The War of the Worlds Radio Drama Broadcast

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Butler Did it Players, a fantastic local theater group is Offering a great Halloween Treat a Live Radio Broadcast of the War of the Worlds.
All Local Actors
On Sunday, October 30 in 1938 New York, the country was on edge as Orson Welles went live via Madison Avenue and the Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) in a Halloween episode hosted by Mercury Theater on the Air. As a dramatic, science-fiction radio play, the program caused panic amongst communities who mistook the broadcast for real-life events as alien invaders, described in detail, appeared ready to take over the world.
Live on 92.5 Tunes Ninetytwofive radio and streaming from their webpage
Friday, October 30 at Five Pm
Saturday, October 31 at 12 Noon
Relive this iconic Halloween event with a cast of local voice actors! Tunes 92.5 and The Butler Did It Players are proud to bring you this special production sponsored by The Watertown Downtown Business Association and The Flashback Brewing Company. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.
