Watertown’s city manager search nears end

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The search for Watertown’s city manager has been narrowed to just a handful of candidates and could be made by the end of the week.
City council member Lisa Rugierro says there are just two candidates still in the running.
Mayor Jeff Smith was not as clear on the number, but says council would like to inform the candidates left of its decision soon.
A final round of interviews was done at city hall Sunday.
No formal offer has been made.
When asked if interim city manager Ken Mix is one of the remaining candidates up for the job, Smith would not comment.
While we don’t know the candidate’s identities yet, Ruggiero had this to say.
“We all threw out lots of questions. I thought that it went very well. Certainly candidates, I think, that Watertown will be fortunate with whoever that we choose,” said Ruggiero.
