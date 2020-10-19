Winter sports canceled at SUNYAC schools

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The presidents of the State University of New York Athletic Conference, or SUNYAC, have decided to cancel winter sports due to COVID-19.
SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg said, “While the SUNYAC’s decision was a difficult one to make, we all appreciate the need to prioritize everyone’s health and safety.”
The winter sports affected by the decision include the conference schedules and championships for men’s and women’s basketball as well as men’s ice hockey.
The championships for men’s and women’s swimming & diving and men’s and women’s indoor track & field also have been canceled.
SUNY Potsdam competes in each of these sports during the winter.
The SUNYAC will continue internal planning for the possibility of spring sports. The decision on spring sports will be made at a future date.
