Your Turn: feedback on Finn report, movie theaters & Mason jars

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The secret report about Watertown’s former city manager concluded Rick Finn’s treatment of some female employees was intimidating and offensive and that he violated the city’s policy on harassment - something the city originally said was not the case:
People get sick and tired of these politicians covering up stuff and letting certain people get away with everything.
Scott Terner
The last paragraph doesn’t conclusively prove or claim hostile work environment.
Jeffrey French
Governor Cuomo says starting October 23, upstate movie theaters can reopen with restrictions:
That might actually make going to the movies fun again when they’re not packed with people talking and texting all through the film.
Chris Crawford
No thanks. I think I’ll wait.
Holly Rice Weaver
Have you noticed you can’t find Mason jars or if you can get your hands on some, they’re really expensive? Turns out there’s a shortage of the jars:
I had to throw a lot of my garden produce on the compost pile...We couldn’t afford the high prices on canning supplies.
Jeffrey Edick
I have plenty of jars, but lids have been hard to find. Lots of folks are canning like crazy.
Judith Sanford
