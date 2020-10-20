Antonette M. Navarra, 96, of Watertown

She clerked at W. T. Grant and Ames department stores. Antonette was a current communicant of St. Patrick’s Church. She was a 46 year communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and a former member of its Altar Rosary Society. She was an avid golfer and was a member of the Watertown Golf Club with her faithful friends. She enjoyed working outdoors, especially gardening and mowing. Antonette was so very proud of her children and great grandchildren and Sunday family dinners were so important to her.