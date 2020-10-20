Ashtyn Lynn Hance-Goodreau, infant, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Sunday October 18, 2020, we lost our beloved baby girl, Ashtyn Lynn Hance-Goodreau, who will always be the love our lives. The snuggles and joy she brought to our lives with her random outbursts of happiness will never be forgotten and live on within our hearts.
Ashtyn was born at Massena Memorial Hospital on June 27, 2020 to Macey Hance and Dalton Goodreau, a happy baby girl with a beautiful smile and a giggle that warms your heart.
In addition to her parents Ashtyn is survived by maternal grandparents, Jennifer Hance of Massena and Jeffrey Hance of Harrisville; paternal grandparents, Gene and Tracy Goodreau of Brasher Falls; great- grandparents, Patti Robins of Gouverneur, Betty and Alfred Wilson of Bombay, Sylvia Snyder of Winthrop, and Barbara Goodreau of Brasher Falls; paternal great-great grandparents, Bonnie and Linton Hance of Gouverneur; aunts, Brittaney Hance, Rebecca Murray, Breanna Ziser, Kateshia Goodreau, and Jessica Goodreau (Travis Wright); uncles, Jeffrey Hance, Jonathan Murray (Taylor Evans) Gene Goodreau III, Michael Ziser (Erica Brown) Joshua Goodreau, Jeremy Goodreau, and Jacob Pitts (Casandra Vanguilder); God father, Bob Goodreau, Godmother, Joni Price; many great aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is predeceased by her great grandfathers, Alan Robbins, David ‘Joe’ Murray, Sr., and Gene C. Goodreau, Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 26th from 4-7 pm at the Helena Fire Department, all are welcome.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Support can be shown, and kind words can be shared with the family at www.hammillfh.com.
“Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.” - A.A. Milne
