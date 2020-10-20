Beverly A. Besaw, 85, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beverly A. Besaw, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday, October 19, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
Beverly was born May 6, 1935 in Fine, NY the first child of Lloyd and Minnie Fenton. She married Herbert Besaw September 5, 1953 at the First United Methodist Church in Gouverneur.
Prior to her retirement in 1997, Beverly worked retail at J.J. Newberry, W.T. Grant and Ames Department Store for more than 25 years. She also helped operate the family Dairy Farm “Reservoir Ridge – Registered Ayrshires”.
Beverly enjoyed crafts, sewing and creating 100′s of beautiful quilts that are cherished by her family today. And not to mention she loved a great card game of Pedro with her children and grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her loving husband Herbert of 67 years, her parents Lloyd and Minnie Fenton, brother Bert Fenton, sister Phyllis Denesha and great-grandson Chase Marshall.
She is survived by her children, Charlene and Jim Wratten of Adams, Joseph Besaw of Sylvia Lake and Florida, Kandi Norton of Rensselaer Falls, James “Art” and Lynette Besaw of Gouverneur, Herbert and Donna Besaw of Auburn and Beverly and Jeffery Ball of Hagaman. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and sisters, Maryalyce and John Perrault of Star Lake and Kimberly and Michael Yaeger of Leland, NC.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Please wear a face mask. Her funeral service will be private due to COVID restrictions. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Dr. Ravinder N. Agarwal Renal Center, 124 Ford Ave., Ogdensburg NY 13669. They provided our Mom with the upmost exceptional care for the past several years.
