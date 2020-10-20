Cuomo discourages New Yorkers’ from going to Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo is discouraging New Yorkers from traveling to Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania if they don’t have to.
That’s because the neighboring states have enough COVID-19 cases to qualify for a New York travel advisory.
However, if people do go to those states, New York will not require them to quarantine for 14 days as it does with other states on the travel advisory.
“There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut,” said Cuomo. “There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we’re fighting this public health pandemic, we’re also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided.”
Cuomo also announced Arizona and Maryland have been added to New York’s travel advisory, which means people coming to New York from those states must quarantine for 2 weeks.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.